The “compact powerhouse” Xiaomi first unveiled in China several months ago has been officially expanded to the world’s second-largest smartphone market, where it joins the Redmi Note 5 “all-rounder” and Note 5 Pro “camera beast.”

As the name suggests, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 is the humblest member of its family, nonetheless sporting a trendy 18:9 (or 2:1) screen with relatively thin bezels. The IPS LCD panel measures 5.7 inches in diagonal, and offers mediocre HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), which you’ll find is a necessary compromise to hit a killer price point.

Namely, Rs. 7,999 in a 2GB RAM/16GB ROM configuration, with twice the internal storage space and an extra gig of memory fetching an additional 1,000 rupees, and a 4GB/64GB variant priced at Rs. 10,999. That equates to $123, $138 and $169 respectively, with flash sales underway on March 20, at 12 PM, through Amazon and Xiaomi’s regional branches in India.

Across the board, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 features octa-core Snapdragon 450 processing power, 3300mAh battery capacity, a 12MP rear-facing camera with large 1.25μm pixels, 5MP selfie shooter with Beautify 3.0 functionality, premium metal construction, and fingerprint recognition. You can choose your favorite paint job from gold, “lake blue”, black and rose gold, and all in all, this is one solid contender for the title of best ultra-low-cost 2:1 phone available today. Let’s hope Xiaomi plans to release it in more markets… eventually.