WWDC 2018 confirmed from June 4 in San Jose

Apple has officially announced that the Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 4th until the 8th at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, just as it has been predicted.

Chances to buy tickets are offered at random but will ultimately cost $1,599. Those who register at the dedicated site linked below this story will have until March 22 at 10am Pacific to receive any purchase opportunity.

It’s strongly believed that developers will be previewed on features to be found in iOS 12, watchOS 5, macOS 10.14 and tvOS 12. Other rumored developments may include new iPad Pro models and an improved iPhone SE.