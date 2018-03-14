Rising Chinese star Vivo cannot possibly hope to garner as much attention around the upcoming V9 phone as the APEX concept managed to generate at a jam-packed 2018 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but if you’re willing to embrace the notch, this India-first mid-ranger doesn’t look half bad on paper.

Already confirmed for a March 27 announcement in the world’s second-largest smartphone market, the Vivo V9 is currently being teased on Twitter as “Made for More”, with dual rear-facing cameras aiming to produce the “perfect shot”, and a “FullView” display in charge of offering the “perfect view.

Thanks to a bunch of freshly leaked live photos, press-friendly renders, promotional materials and retail info, we now know the iPhone X-style screen of the V9 will measure a towering 6.3 inches in diagonal, sporting Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels) for an extra-wide 19:9 aspect ratio.

A standard fingerprint sensor will be mounted on the back of the phone, alongside a 16MP + 5MP dual shooter arrangement. An impressive-sounding single 24MP front camera will leverage AI Face Beauty tricks to feed your narcissism, and yes, the Vivo V9 will even support AR stickers and “Face Access” unlocking to keep up with as many industry trends as possible.

Powered by a middling Snapdragon 626 processor, and somewhat surprisingly running Android 8.1 Oreo out the box, the sleek and slim handset should cost no more than the equivalent of $400 in India, with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a 3260mAh battery also in tow. That may just be affordable enough to help with your notch adoption reluctance. If not, don’t forget a Vivo X21 is coming as well, at least in China, with in-display fingerprint recognition.