Samsung joins forces with uBreakiFix for same-day US repairs of select Galaxy phones

Official AppleCare coverage can be crazy expensive for some already pricey gadgets, not to mention how much it typically costs to fix a new iPhone, iPad or HomePod if you don’t have a warranty. But it’s practically impossible to compete with the Cupertino-based tech giant when it comes to the speed and convenience of its authorized US repair services.

Samsung Care’s mission is at least made significantly easier today with the announcement of over 300 sanctioned service locations in the US providing same-day support, as well as repairs conducted by Samsung “certified pros” within “two hours or less” for “most” issues.

Of course, the Korean smartphone manufacturer is not opening 300+ all-new repair shops, simply partnering with uBreakiFix to authorize the latter’s existent service locations for official same-day repairs of the Galaxy S6, S6+, S7, S7 Edge, Note 5, Note 8, S8, S8+ and, yes, the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

Reaching the “majority of the continental US population”, these 371 certified Samsung Care locations are spread across “all major US metro areas”, welcoming walk-ins, as well as appointments for blazing fast repairs.

Some of the most common problems uBreakiFix can quickly fix using genuine Samsung parts and proprietary Samsung tools include battery, screen, glass and LCD replacement, as well as charge port, power button and speaker repair. You obviously don’t need a valid warranty to restore your broken phone to good working order, but be warned that “fees may apply.” Oh, and it sounds like Apple may have something to worry about in the long run, as nearly 200 more Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations are to be added to the newly launched network “by early 2019.”

