It’s been raining sweet Galaxy S8 and S8+ eBay deals over the past few weeks, as the highly anticipated Galaxy S9 and S9+ saw daylight at MWC 2018 in Barcelona ahead of a global launch on Friday, March 16.

Of course, the larger variant of Samsung’s latest flagship phone is also extremely similar to the S Pen-wielding Galaxy Note 8. Hence, we’re not going to act surprised seeing the September 2017-released 6.3-incher fetch an all-time low price of $579.99 right now.

Veteran eBay seller BuySpry, positively rated by 98.3 percent of its customers, obviously only has a “limited quantity” available at 580 bucks, which is a whopping $370 off the handset’s unlocked MSRP.

Samsung still charges $950 through its official website, throwing in a $130 discount on the Gear 360 VR camera, as well as up to an additional $300 off with the right trade-in. The T-Mobile-specific version starts at $750, also qualifying for both those extra special offers, but if you don’t want any accessories and have nothing to trade in, eBay is still your best bet for hefty savings.

Listed in “new other” condition, the $580 Galaxy Note 8 is in fact a “new, unused item with absolutely no signs of wear.” The only “catch” is it won’t come in a standard retail box. Otherwise, you have nothing to worry about, and BuySpry even offers a 60-day warranty for complete peace of mind.

Available in Midnight Black only, the device is compatible with both Verizon and GSM networks, fully supporting 4G LTE connectivity.