Android

Moto G6 and Moto E5 series supposedly closing in on release in Asia

Contents
Advertisement

Communications regulatory agencies in Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand have reportedly certified several devices in the Moto E5 and Moto G6 series for use in their respective countries.

Nashville Chatter Class claims it has been able to pick up at least the Indonesian and Thai records for the Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play — internally, they are named XT1924, XT1944, XT1925, XT1926 and XT1922.

A previous leak of a presentation deck indicates that all of the G-series devices will be getting modern applications chipsets in the Snapdragon 400- and 600-series. All of them will have 2:1 displays and some will have fairly advanced memory specs as well. Not much is known about this generation of E devices.

With recent rumors claiming that the Moto X5 will be forever stuck in development hell, it seems as though there will be no mid-to-upper tier device to fit in the gap between the Moto Z3.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Nashville Chatter Class
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Asia, certification, indonesia, Lenovo, Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus, Moto X5, Moto Z3, Motorola, News, Rumors, Singapore, Thailand
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.