With Newegg’s one-day-only $170 Moto G5 Plus “shell shocker” firmly in the rearview mirror, but G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play models still in the pipeline, it’s time for another solid discount on Lenovo’s main 2017 Moto-branded mid-ranger.

You need to cough up $209.99 to take advantage of this new deal, which doesn’t sound very advantageous. But the extra 40 bucks compared to what Newegg was charging last week comes with a substantial memory and storage upgrade.

Namely, you’re looking at an unlocked Moto G5 Plus variant here endowed with 4 generous gigs of RAM and 64GB internal digital hoarding room, as well as full 4G LTE support for both GSM and CDMA networks nationwide.

That means you can activate the 5.2-incher on AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint or Verizon, but the key requirement of the Amazon special offer is a paid Prime membership. On the bright side, at least there are no ads and “lockscreen offers” included in the $210 equation anymore.

Normally priced at $300 in a “regular”, non-Prime Exclusive version, the Moto G5 Plus currently fetches $250 across a number of authorized US retailers. That’s still a cool $40 markdown Amazon is offering on a phone likely to add Android 8.0 Oreo software soon to a list of key features and selling points already including a premium metal design, “all-day” battery, octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 12MP rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture, and 5MP wide-angle selfie shooter.