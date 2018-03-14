Other OS

Mexico City getting more than 100 Google Station public Wi-Fi hotspots

Public Wi-Fi hotspot provider Sitwifi is rolling out conversions of more than 60 hotspots across Mexico City in association with Google and hopes to have at least another 40 more revised by the end of 2018.

The initiative is promoting Google Stations, what the tech giant touts as “an easy set of tools to roll out Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces” while presumably also keeping service fast and secure. These hotspots are in high-traffic areas like transportation areas, commerce zones and other spots.

Mexico is the first country in Latin America to get Google Stations and is available in a total of 45 cities from today. India and Indonesia were the first two countries. Google also has other agreements, such as one with Starbucks in the United States, to help facilitate Wi-Fi access in public spaces.

