LG ThinQ Google Assistant Smart Display and Smart Speaker priced for pre-orders

Google Assistant OS is apparently becoming the go-to platform for devices that aren’t as full-on with their interfaces like a computer or a smartphone. As Amazon debuted the Echo Show, the other side countered by commissioning its OEMs to hit back with products firmly in the new genre of the “smart display.”

LG is a new recruit to this field and the field of homebrew AI engines in general. While a little bit puzzling to pronounce, the ThinQ brand is making its way onto more items for sale. For example, B&H Photo has now listed both the LG ThinQ Google Assistant Smart Speaker (WK7) and the LG ThinQ Google Assistant Smart Speaker with Touchscreen (WK9). They both came from CES 2018 and are priced at $196.99 and $296.99, respectively.

They’re long-winded names without much complexity in their missions: deliver Google Assistant to the user with good enough sound from Meridian Audio, Chromecast capabilities and a little more pizazz. The WK9 even has an 8-inch touch display to boot.

Alas, those are the only details we have. No dates nor anything else until later, we presume.

 

