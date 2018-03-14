Android

LG G7 specs and date rumors, Galaxy Note 8 deals & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the LG G7, its specs, and its possible launch date. We then talk about the recent deals you can find for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on eBay. We also talk about the OPPO F7 that just got announced, and which they are calling the Selfie King. We even talk about the fact that Amazon is recalling a ton of battery packs because of safety issues. We end todays show talking about the Essential Phone, which finally gained Android 8.1 Oreo capabilities.

Stories:
Unlocked Galaxy Note 8 in ‘new other’ condition is a killer deal at $580 on eBay
Six types of AmazonBasics Portable Power Banks under recall affecting 260,000 units
Android Oreo update officially out to Essential Phone
Confirmed OPPO F7 features include 6.2-inch ‘Super Full Screen’, 25MP selfie camera and notch
LG G7 name returns once more in the rumor mill, iPhone X-like notch included

