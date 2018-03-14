Huawei Pay wallet app rolling out on Play Store

It has been no secret that Huawei has been itching to get into the mobile payments game outside of China. So far, it seems that Russia is the only place — though a huge country at that — that would be willing to welcome the company in as a market.

However, a new “Huawei Wallet” app from publisher Huawei Internet Service seems to give away that transactions may be made in Euros, according to screenshots shared on the app’s product page at the Google Play Store. We found that almost any Android targeted above Android 4.0 can readily install this app.

Reviews, though, indicate that the service itself isn’t live yet, at least in most regions. The publisher notes that Chinese Huawei phones have this app as a system installation and that outside regions will “later” have it. So, alas, there’s a slow roll commencing here.