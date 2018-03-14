Huawei P20 lite pre-orders now live in Poland

Tech retailers in Poland have now opened up pre-orders for the Huawei P20 lite in time for release on March 28. The price on the standard configuration is 1,599 zł or about $472.

The phone is confirmed to feature very shiny and refractive glass designs on the rear in different colors from blue to pink. A display cut-out or “notch” is also on here. Unfortunately, the phone does not have USB-C, but it does have a headphone jack. It is currently available from Euro-net stores and X-Kom.

The P20 lite, which is already being branded differently in other regions, comes out prior to the launch of the P20 and P20 Pro on March 27 in Paris.