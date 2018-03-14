Android

Huawei P20 lite pre-orders now live in Poland

Overview
Processor

HiSilicon Kirin 659
Octa-core (4x2.36GHz + 4x1.7GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T830 MP2

Screen Size

5.8 inches LCD
1080 x 2280 (~435 ppi)

Memory

4GB RAM

Storage

64GB storage + microSD up to 256GB

Camera/s

Rear: 16MP+2MP
Front: 16MP

Battery

3,000mAh non-removable

Release Date

March 28th, 2018

Weight

145 grams

Operating System

Android 8.0 Oreo

Tech retailers in Poland have now opened up pre-orders for the Huawei P20 lite in time for release on March 28. The price on the standard configuration is 1,599 zł or about $472.

The phone is confirmed to feature very shiny and refractive glass designs on the rear in different colors from blue to pink. A display cut-out or “notch” is also on here. Unfortunately, the phone does not have USB-C, but it does have a headphone jack. It is currently available from Euro-net stores and X-Kom.

The P20 lite, which is already being branded differently in other regions, comes out prior to the launch of the P20 and P20 Pro on March 27 in Paris.

