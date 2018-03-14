Android

Dunkin’ Donuts bot for Google Assistant lets users place orders

Starbucks may have a dedicated app to let customers place their orders however they’d like, but competitor coffee shop chain Dunkin’ Donuts is taking a different approach.

With the help of Conversable, a service bot developer, orders to Dunkin’ Donuts can now be made on Google Assistant. Users will simply have to link their DD Perks Rewards credentials up when they ask Google to “talk to Dunkin’ Donuts” for the first time. From there, they can choose their location of choice, make item selections, pay and then skip right past the line when picking up their food and beverage.

Dunkin’ Donuts is promoting this fresh bot with double rewards points every time they order through their phone on “No Wait Wednesdays” all this month.

