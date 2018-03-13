YouTube app now has Dark Theme, but only on iOS
Android as a platform steered away from having a dark theming option back in 2016 as a way to cater to nighttime ease of use. Instead, tweaks in color temperature and individual applications took their course of actions — though Sony has set itself out as a recent reversion.
Well, at least one bit of Google is following on in the old habit. YouTube has announced that its iOS app now has a Dark Theme that can be toggled on in the settings of the app.
It’s finally here! 🙌
Dark theme is rolling out on iOS over the next few days. Toggle it on/off in settings. pic.twitter.com/Mkfl1Dzu3M
— Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) March 13, 2018
For the lazy viewer that chooses not to fullscreen their experience, they can at least watch their video of choice minimized to the top portion of the screen (or shrunk to a tiny box at the bottom right corner of the screen) without being blinded by white interface elements in a pitch black room.
As for the Android app, well, all YouTube will say that the feature will come “soon.”