As 2017’s most improved global smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi is naturally thinking of unveiling a whole slew of new products in the next few months, including a mysterious “Berlin” mid-ranger with an unreleased Snapdragon SoC inside, and a gaming-focused “Blackshark.”

But the Mi MIX 2S and Mi 7 are still the Chinese OEM’s most alluring next-gen devices, even though everyone expected the latter to see daylight by now. It’s crystal clear the Mi MIX 2S will be announced first, on March 27 in Shanghai, as the Xiaomi Mi 7 may have been delayed to follow the notch trend set by Apple’s iPhone X.

Evidence in support of that undoubtedly controversial design choice was found in fresh Mi 7 firmware files obtained by the folks over at XDA-Developers, alongside an interesting revision of the battery size previously revealed by similar code.

It looks like a respectable 3,400 mAh cell will be in charge of keeping the OLED lights on after all, while a Xiaomi “dipper” benchmark further confirms the use of a Snapdragon 845 processor and generous 6GB RAM.

This Dipper codename can only refer to the Xiaomi Mi 7, as the Mi MIX 2S goes by “Polaris.” Android 8.0 Oreo already runs the software show on the Mi 7 prototype, which is likely to implement a larger and more noticeable iPhone X-inspired notch than the screen cutout possibly borrowed by the Mi MIX 2S from the Essential Phone, and repositioned.