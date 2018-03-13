The rumor mill is swirling with talk of new iPads launching as early as Q2, possibly alongside a budget-friendly 13-inch MacBook with a high-res screen in tow. Apple could be working on an even cheaper 9.7-incher than last year’s $329 model, as well as a pair of refreshed Pro variants.

Let’s call them full-fledged upgrades already, as both the small and large 2018 iPad Pro versions should obviously jump to octa-core A11X processing power while following the iPhone X’s Face ID suit and ditching fingerprint recognition technology.

That means they’ll no longer need front-mounted physical home buttons, allowing them to squeeze more screen real estate into compact bodies. It’s thus unsurprising to hear from Chinese media that an 11-inch iPad Pro is in the pipeline, likely replacing 2017’s 10.5-inch variant without increasing the overall size of the device.

The 10.5-incher was itself a revision of 2016’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro, so clearly, Apple continues to believe bigger is automatically better. While unconfirmed, today’s report certainly sounds plausible, calling for an introduction of both the 11-inch new iPad Pro and refreshed 12.9-incher at WWDC in June.

The Worldwide Developers Conference is generally reserved for software announcements, but the previous iPad Pro generation actually saw daylight at WWDC 2017 on June 5.

There’s no word today on a refreshed MacBook, HomePod or iPhone SE rolling out at the same early summer event, and in fact, Economic Daily News sources claim Apple has “no new iPhone launch” scheduled in the “first half of the year.”