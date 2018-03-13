The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Amazon are alerting customers who bought an AmazonBasics Portable Power Bank in the past four years to check their purchases and get a refund if they are eligible for one.

Amazon has received 53 reports of the lithium-ion packs overheating with one case resulting in chemical burns and four instances of property damage through smoke and fire. The packs were sold for as little as $9 apiece and as much as $40 each between December 2014 and July 2017 and were manufactured by Guogang Electric Company of China. 260,000 units are said to be affected.

The company has fast tracked its recall through the CPSC to communicate the issue to consumers. Here are the variants affected along with the product ID sequence at the back of the unit:

2,000mAh with micro USB cable – B00LRK8IV0

3,000mAh – B00LRK8JDC

3,000mAh with USB micro cable – B00ZQ4JQAA

5,600mAh – B00LRK8I7O

10,000mAh – B00LRK8HJ8

16,100mAh – B00LRK8EVO

Hit the source link below for access to the recall form.