OPPO has a very unconventional and unique way of building buzz around its unreleased products, “teasing” their designs by outright showing how they look, as well as routinely confirming official specifications ahead of time.

The latest Android device the Chinese company has no problem revealing before it launches in India on March 26 is the OPPO F7 addition to the successful “Selfie Expert” series.

Similar to the R15, this 6.2-inch giant uses an iPhone X-inspired notch to further reduce the already razor-thin bezels of both the F5 and R11s. Even though a small “chin” is retained, the OPPO F7 boasts an impressive 89.09 percent screen-to-body ratio, claiming to fit “perfectly in the palm of your hand.”

The large “Super Full Screen” is billed as a pioneer of sorts, offering “Full Screen Multitasking” that apparently makes it the “first in the industry that brings a new visual experience.”

We’re not exactly sure what that means, but we know the OPPO F7 is capable of FHD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), producing an extra-wide 19:9 aspect ratio.

Of course, the notch-housed front-facing camera is the real star of the show, with not just an upgraded 25MP count, but also real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology for a “superior range of luminance levels” when capturing images in bright sunlight or shade. And AI Beauty 2.0 functionality for “precise” recognition and “delicate” beautification of each individual facial feature. And AR stickers.

The rest of the specs, as well as the exact commercial release date and price tag of the OPPO F7 “Personal Beauty Artist” remain up in the air, likely to break cover in full on March 26.