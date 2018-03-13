Android

Speculation about a looming Nokia 9 with in-display fingerprint recognition is ramping up

No, the oft-rumored Nokia 9 flagship smartphone is still not a thing, and that positively dreamy Nokia 8 Pro with Snapdragon 845 processing power and a unique penta-lens camera setup probably requires further development work.

But somehow, HMD Global managed to shine at MWC 2018 in Barcelona by unveiling a number of attention-grabbing handsets, each in their own way, including a Snapdragon 835-based Nokia 8 Sirocco beaut and a very respectable Nokia 7 Plus with a Snapdragon 660 SoC and 2:1 FHD+ screen.

It now remains unclear if the aforementioned Nokia 8 Pro or Nokia 9 (or perhaps even both) are next in line for spotlight-stealing announcements. Whatever it (or they) might be called, the brand’s H2 2018 hero device (s) are expected to make quite a splash with several trend-setting features.

In addition to those prospective five rear-mounted shooters, the Nokia 9 is today tipped to integrate in-display fingerprint recognition technology. As such, the phone would follow the suit of China-first devices like the Vivo X20 Plus UD and X21, presumably targeting global markets and reportedly taking a risk that Samsung is still hesitant to take.

Described as a “trusted source” by the folks over at NokiaPowerUser, the origin of today’s in-display fingerprint scanning Nokia 9 story also claims a notch is in consideration for the flagship’s bezel-reducing design. Seeing as how HMD has so far only found inspiration in classic Nokia phones, “borrowing” such a divisive element from Apple all of a sudden sounds unlikely. But who knows anymore?

