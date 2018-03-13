Tangle-free iPhone charging cable — now 24% off

iPhone charging cables have eerily peculiar habit of disappearing when you need them most. It’s that moment when your phone is about to die and there’s no charging cables in sight. Fix this problem by investing in the Apple MFi-Certified iPhone Charging Cable (2-Pack).

Unlike the the iPhone charging cables sold directly from Apple, these charging cables will cost you a very reasonable amount of money. And with the MFi-Certified label, the Apple MFi-Certified iPhone Charging Cable are guaranteed to work optimally. The fact that these cables are coiled make them extremely easy to store and minimize any cable clutter.

Get your Apple MFi-Certified iPhone Charging Cable (2-Pack) today for just $24.99. That’s 24% off the original value.

by Christopher Jin