Huawei P20 teaser and colors, Android “Wear OS” rumors & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent teasers of the Huawei P20 and its camera capabilities, in addition to the color options that might emerge. We then talk about how Android might revamp its wearable strategy to a new “Wear OS” initiative. Fitbit follows as the company has just launched its new Versa smartwatch, and it kind of disappoints. We then focus on how Broadcom’s forceful acquisition of Qualcomm might have just gotten cancelled by the US government. We end today’s show talking about Motorola and its cancelled projects.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Fitbit Versa smartwatch starts at $200 with lightweight design, female health tracking, no GPS
New art assets indicate that Android Wear will become Wear OS
Moto X5 canceled, Moto Mods program restrained after rumored job cuts
President Trump orders ban of Broadcom’s acquisition of Qualcomm
Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P20 Lite rendered in many colors and views
Huawei P20 teased with ads featuring ridiculous photographer

