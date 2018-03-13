Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent teasers of the Huawei P20 and its camera capabilities, in addition to the color options that might emerge. We then talk about how Android might revamp its wearable strategy to a new “Wear OS” initiative. Fitbit follows as the company has just launched its new Versa smartwatch, and it kind of disappoints. We then focus on how Broadcom’s forceful acquisition of Qualcomm might have just gotten cancelled by the US government. We end today’s show talking about Motorola and its cancelled projects.

Stories:

– Fitbit Versa smartwatch starts at $200 with lightweight design, female health tracking, no GPS

– New art assets indicate that Android Wear will become Wear OS

– Moto X5 canceled, Moto Mods program restrained after rumored job cuts

– President Trump orders ban of Broadcom’s acquisition of Qualcomm

– Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P20 Lite rendered in many colors and views

– Huawei P20 teased with ads featuring ridiculous photographer