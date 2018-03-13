iOS

After oddly long wait, Google Assistant comes to the iPad

Contents
Advertisement

Tablets may not be the most exciting product category in our coverage zone these days, but they certainly have their place, be it around the house or in a place of business acting as what Alton Brown would call a unitasker or carrying part of the workload off a smartphone, including some of the more vacant tasks like finding out how far away Neptune is (answer: about 4.5 billion kilometers).

Companies behind digital assistants have recently put out more glorified versions of the humble tablet dedicated to delivering on artificial intelligence tasks. But there has always been the ubiquitous iPad as the go-to for large-screen mobile computing. And it has sorely been missing one assistant option: Google’s.

Google Assistant now has a dedicated iPad app and it does what it can do on an iPhone, but it just looks better on a larger display. The key is that it works in tandem with other apps through split-screen mode to coordinate information given out. And we’re all for taking advantage of features like that.

Siri‘s getting a run for Apple’s money.

 

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Droid Life
Source
Google
Posted In
iOS, Tablets
Tags
Apps, digital assistant, Google, Google Assistant, iOS, iOS 11, iPad, iPad Pro, News, Siri, split-screen, voice assistant
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.