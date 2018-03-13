Apparently, Fitbit was very close to keeping its newest smartwatch a secret all the way through, officially taking the wraps off the Versa just a few days after that name first made the rounds.

We’ve only known the American fitness tracker veteran was planning to unveil its second-ever smartwatch for a couple of weeks or so, and of course, all the rumors have been proven accurate today.

Smaller and arguably prettier than the Ionic, the Fitbit Versa is billed as the “lightest metal smartwatch in the US”, although the exact weight of the device is unspecified. With standalone GPS support out of the equation, this touts an impressive 4+ days battery life, but endurance between charges will dramatically drop to a measly 7 hours or so if you sync to your phone’s GPS or continuously listen to music.

Speaking of playing your favorite tunes on your wrist, the Fitbit Versa and Ionic are both getting Deezer global offline streaming… with a subscription and external headphones. Fitbit OS 2.0 will be offered out the box by the Versa, and come to the Ionic as an OTA update sometime this spring, bringing a “new personalized” dashboard with a “more simplified, intuitive and holistic view of your health and fitness data.”

In addition to 24/7 heart rate tracking and in-depth sleep monitoring, the “modern” and relatively stylish Fitbit Versa also supports menstrual cycle supervision, confirming its status as the company’s most female-friendly product yet.

Priced at $199.95 in band/case combinations of black and black, gray and silver, as well as peach and rose gold, the swim-proof “health and fitness watch” can also be pre-ordered starting today in “Special Editions” pairing a charcoal woven strap with a graphite aluminum body, or a lavender woven/rose gold aluminum flavor. The $229.95 Special Edition is made special by the inclusion of an NFC chip too for Fitbit Pay functionality. “Worldwide” shipments will be underway in April.