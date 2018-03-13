Asus ZenFone 4 Pro officially scores OTA Android 8.0 Oreo update
Asus made a relatively early start on Android Oreo updates for both the ZenFone 3 and ZenFone 4 lineups, but weirdly enough, humbler members of the older family got priority over the Taiwanese company’s main 2017 flagship model.
The ZenFone 4 Pro (ZS551KL) is now receiving its own sweet 8.0 package OTA, with various power consumption improvements, important launcher changes and a “more friendly setting UI design” included in addition to all your typical Oreo upgrades, performance enhancements and interface revisions.
Background limits, Autofill functionality, smart text selection, Picture-in-Picture, notification dots, Android Instant Apps, and a fully redesigned emoji set are the most significant new features from the aforementioned latter category.
As always, it may take up to one week for “the system to complete the autopush”, so keep calm if the update prompt doesn’t arrive right away. You can also try to manually force the update by accessing the “Settings” menu, then the “About” option, and finally, “System Update.”
In case you’re wondering, yes, the Oreo-ready Asus ZenFone 4 Pro is still up for grabs, including stateside, in exchange for $599 unlocked. There’s obviously no notch and no trendy 2:1 aspect ratio in tow, with the ZenFone 4 Pro primarily focused on delivering a stellar camera experience. The main rear-facing Sony IMX362 image sensor is accompanied by a secondary 16MP unit with 2x optical zoom and 10x total zoom capabilities, while the single IMX319 selfie shooter boasts impressive f/1.9 aperture and Asus SuperPixel Engine technology for top-shelf performance in low-light conditions.
The Full HD 5.5-incher also packs Snapdragon 835 processing power, 6GB RAM and a 3600mAh battery endowed with proprietary BoostMaster fast charging technology.