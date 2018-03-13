Android

Android Oreo update officially out to Essential Phone

Contents
Advertisement

The Essential Phone is finally and officially receiving the much anticipated upgrade to Android Oreo. The jump to version 8.1 has been built up through several beta builds and comes after the company decided to pass over version 8.0, likely because of especially tangled bug issues.

Along with basic Oreo features like better autofill, instant applications, picture-in-picture video viewing and smart text selection are the March Android security patches, dynamic icons showing correct times and dates for the clock and calendar icons on the home screen and a fix for jittery scrolling at slow rates.

The beta program for this OS update has been on since November. OTAs are rolling out progressively.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Twitter
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.1, Android Oreo, Beta, Essential, Essential Phone, News, ota, software updates
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.