Amazon Alexa now calling and texting on Fire, Android and iOS tablets

Perhaps it’s good news for those of us living between Echo speakers and our tablets from day to day.

Amazon had already set up calling and messaging between Alexa users on Echo devices as well as smartphones, too. However, if you consider your smartphone to already be a congested hub for messaging with all the other apps you have, there’s good news: calls and texts are finally making their way to tablets. Amazon’s own Fire tablets. Android tablets. iPads, too.

The apps on all these platforms have been updated to take advantage of this. Users only have to link their phone number in the settings of the app and import contacts to begin sending and receiving messages.