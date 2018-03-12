Sony rolls out Android 8.0 Oreo updates for modest India-only Xperia R1 and R1 Plus
Given Sony’s streamlined 2017 mobile device portfolio, the Xperia R1 and R1 Plus pretty much came out of nowhere less than five months ago, launching exclusively in India and staying exclusive to the world’s second-largest smartphone market ever since.
Priced at the rough equivalent of $215 and $245 respectively, the 720p-limited 5.2-inchers unsurprisingly ran an older version of Android than the flavor Sony started to roll out to the high-end XZ Premium just a few days ahead of the R1 duo’s commercial debut.
Incredibly enough, the Japanese OEM is looking to truly leave no phone behind, as the official Sony Mobile India Twitter page has announced the “latest” Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade is available for the modest Xperia R1 lineup.
Technically, that’s no longer the latest OS version, but it’s still something not a lot of Snapdragon 430-powered handset owners can afford to dream about. There are even flagship smartphone users out there who’ve paid three or four times as much as the aforementioned R1 prices for a seemingly never-ending Nougat nightmare.
Bottom line, it’s impressive how fast Sony has updated the XZ Premium, regular XZ, XZs, X Performance, X, X Compact and now the Xperia R1 and R1 Plus to Android 8.0 Oreo. And yes, the XA1, XA1 Ultra and XA1 Plus should all follow suit before long.