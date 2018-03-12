Second-gen AirPods to come with noise-canceling early 2019, says Barclays

Perhaps a second-generation pair of AirPods won’t come until 2019 after all.

Contradicting prior KGI Securities and Bloomberg reports, Barclays now says that Apple will skip this holiday season to launch an improved set of wireless earbuds. In a note obtained by 9to5Mac, bank analysts now say that passive noise-canceling will appear on this set of AirPods. It is not clear if the physical padding that will contribute to the noise-cancellation is part of waterproofing that prior reports have said will come in 2019.

Having said that, the other reports do make claims that integration of Siri access into AirPods will take place with the second-gen AirPods — Barclays makes no mention. One odd bit it does suggest, though, is a price cut on the current AirPods sometime in the spring quarter.