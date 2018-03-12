You’ve seen it thoroughly reviewed, both its camera and display have been named the absolute best in the world, and now it’s time to check out the most extreme Galaxy S9 hands-on experience you can find on the world wide web.

While there’s an unprecedented number of differences between the smaller and larger new Samsung flagships in terms of internal technology, the S9 and S9 Plus are identical as far as build materials go.

Thus, the results of the “regular” variant’s durability test should also apply to the S9+, which means you can definitely count on both new phones to survive a bit of daily abuse. Unless you have Hulk-style superhuman strength, there’s no way to bend the Galaxy S9 with one’s bare hands… or even by repeatedly sitting on it while tucked into your trousers’ back pocket.

Of course, scratches and fingerprints are a different story, but Samsung’s Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection guarantees everyday razor blades, coins and keys will cause zero damage. Thicker glass and an upgraded aluminum frame may also help the Galaxy S9 withstand drops and hard impacts significantly better than the S8, though we’ll have to wait for specific tests of that sort to confirm JerryRigEverything’s very educated guesswork.

Zach from the aforementioned YouTube channel has great praise for yet another premium Samsung design, including high-quality metal buttons, an extremely robust frame, and glass-protected cameras. Oh, and if the S9 was ever to catch fire, don’t worry, the AMOLED screen will recover even after 12 seconds of direct flame contact.