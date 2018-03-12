Open Beta for OnePlus 5T and 5 now working on Android 8.1
OnePlus is now working on the Android 8.1 Oreo — and the accompanying OxygenOS UI — update for the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5.
For the OnePlus 5, this is Open Beta 6 and features a couple of feature pick-ups like raising the phone to answer a call automatically. The ambient display also now has a few other clock designs it can exhibit. Also, the OnePlus Switch app now allows those coming from other devices to also port application data as well. Other than that, there are minor optimizations and fixes as well as the February Android security patch on board.
The OnePlus 5T also got Open Beta 4 at the same time. It, too, is getting these improvements as well as improved full screen gesture support.
File sizes have been recorded on the order of 1.7GB as the OTA heads out to beta participants.