New art assets indicate that Android Wear will become Wear OS

Google may rejuvenate interest in smartwatches and other wearables with a rebranding of Android Wear.

The first thread of this new yarn starts with one Redditor, /u/H3x0n, posting a snapshot of what appears to be a new look logo going with a new name: Wear OS. A “W” lettermark is fashioned out of Google’s familiar four color elements where blue and yellow parallel bars are met with red and green dots at the right end. The post was first picked up by Android Police.

Version 12.5 of the Android Wear app shows both the Wear OS name and logo when the Nearby devices notification pops up. 9to5Google reports that Android Wear has been getting more software updates away from the usual Android OS update — Android Wear 2.0 devices has always been somewhat compatible with iOS master devices.

The case could be made that Google is detaching the Android name from any property not strictly related to smartphone and tablet hardware — Android Pay was recently rebranded as Google Pay. But for what reason? We think we have some ideas, but the conservative guess is that it wants to strike a sense of platform agnosticism for the best possible market penetration.

As for making a Google-associated smartwatch sexy again, we still have plenty to learn if this is a campaign the company considers worthwhile to pursue.