Apple’s hardware release schedule is becoming more and more unpredictable, but in addition to at least three new iPhones, several refreshed iPads and MacBooks are widely expected out in the next few months by an increasing number of analysts, tech pundits and alleged insiders.

The latest Digitimes Research forecast calls for a new “entry-level MacBook” release slated for the “end of the second quarter”, with a high-res 2,560 x 1,600 display in tow. The revised 13.3-incher is reportedly aiming for a price tag around the “same level as that of the existing MacBook Air or slightly higher.”

We’re talking a starting price of $999… or “slightly higher”, with a significantly sharper screen than the 1440 x 900 pixel count of the current “entry-level” MacBook Air. Said panel, by the way, should come from LG Display, even though Apple may have initially struck a supply deal with an unspecified “China-based maker.”

Mysterious “issues at the China supplier” led to the LG understanding, which further consolidates a closer and closer union between the two tech giants. The “budget-friendly” 13-inch MacBook, which may not carry the Air name, is tipped to enter mass production at the end of May or beginning of June, possibly hitting stores shortly after a WWDC introduction.

The 2018 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference may or may not also host new iPad announcements, as a “refreshed version” of 2017’s inexpensive 9.7-incher is due out in the “second quarter”, which could mean April or June, while “iPad Pro upgrades” should see daylight in the “second half of the year.” Something tells us the specific timeline is not etched in stone on Apple’s end yet.