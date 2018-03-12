Android

More teasing, this time for “Selfie Master” OPPO F7

OPPO’s F-series smartphones are obsessed with being “selfie masters.” It’s only been a couple years since the lineup booted with the F1 and we’re now onto the fourth generation.

The Indian branch of the company has tweeted out that the “OPPO F7 is coming” and boldly says that there will be “an awesome notch screen” on it. It is also tying the launch with a huge cricketer as with anything that needs good promotion.

GizmoChina reports from Chinese media that the OPPO F7 will functionally be very similar to the OPPO R15, also on a pre-release promotional campaign. It’s believe that the screen will span across 6.2 inches and have a resolution of 2280 x 1080. The 19:9 panel will take up 89 percent of the fascia. Other specifications include up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As for the cameras… stay tuned.

