Time to rejoice, LG V30 Verizon owners, as Android Oreo is reportedly rolling out
Verizon has never been the fastest US carrier to bring new software to old Android phones, and for some reason, LG is unusually sluggish in rolling out Oreo goodies for unlocked V30 and G6 variants around the world.
But somehow, the slow Korean device manufacturer and American wireless service provider seem to have joined forces for at least one decent 8.0 update. It’s not a blazing fast move to the latest OS flavor by any means, although Verizon’s LG V30 does manage to beat the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 to the Oreo punch.
There’s no full, official changelog posted on Big Red’s support website just yet, but we’ve seen plenty of evidence splashed across social media and various message boards over the weekend confirming a relatively wide-scale rollout.
This is not a drill, ladies and gents, a soak test or an experiment of any sort, following public betas in both Korea and the US. Ironically, the unlocked LG V30 hasn’t been treated to a similar makeover in many countries so far, although one Canadian carrier expects to be able to follow Verizon’s suit very soon.
Commercially released after Oreo’s debut with Android Nougat out the box, the V30 is still up for grabs from Big Red at a whopping $840. The slightly older, humbler and cheaper LG G6 is also getting a software update as we speak on America’s largest wireless network, but unfortunately, you’re only looking at a new batch of security patches and the same old platform version.