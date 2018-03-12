Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P20 Lite rendered in many colors and views

The specifications are falling into place for Huawei’s P20 series of smartphones that are set to debut in two weeks at an event in Paris. We’ve gotten a good idea at what to expect for specifications: the biggest takeaway is that the P20 Pro will have three cameras putting out a 40-megapixel product. And it will be an expensive product.

But, courtesy of WinFuture, this is the most comprehensive look we have at the industrial designs of the Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 lite. We encourage you to inspect the full image set at the source link below this story, but our header image does have a sampling of what to expect. For the P20, it’ll be black, blue and pink-gold; for the P20 Pro, black, blue and Twilight and; for the P20 lite, black, blue and pink. Check also this post about Evan Blass’s disclosure of renders.

One key omission that has been affirmed by an instructional illustration is support for microSD cards, at least for the P20 and P20 Pro. Users will be stuck with native storage, though they can have two SIMs on their device. It is reported that the cameras of the P20 will be supported laser autofocus and a sensor dedicated to color temperature evaluation. Finally, WinFuture also notes that the 3,400mAh battery on the P20 and the 4,000mAh cell on the Pro have come to contend with Huawei’s Mate series of devices in terms of rated endurance.