US-based lovers of modern 2:1 smartphone designs with dual rear-facing cameras may never get the chance to buy the ultra-affordable Honor 7C, but starting today, they can pre-order something much better.

The Honor View10, unveiled way back in November in China as the V10, then slowly expanded to India and select European markets, is finally shipping stateside from March 22. Like the 7C, this is a “FullView” 18:9 affair, and like the 7X, it boasts FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) screen resolution.

But like the ultra-high-end, ultra-expensive Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, this 6-inch bad boy packs a state-of-the-art Kirin 970 chipset with a built-in NPU (neural-network processing unit).

Thanks to advanced artificial intelligence technology, the Honor View10 claims to “understand you”, allocating resources by anticipating your behavior, and generally adapting to your specific needs rather than trying to teach you all-new tricks.

Everything from photography to facial recognition to power management is AI-enhanced, although even if that wasn’t the case, the 20 + 16MP rear shooter arrangement, single 13MP selfie cam and 3750 mAh battery would still sound mighty impressive.

It’s also nice to see Android 8.1 Oreo (with EMUI 8.0 on top) run the software show out the box in the US, while the $499 starting price pits the Honor View10 directly against the OnePlus 5T. But you get both 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space from the new guy for your five Benjamins, with the 5T downgrading the latter number to 64 gigs at $499.