Oreo updates are officially coming to the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 in Canada by the end of the month

The Nougat-flavored nightmare is about to end for worldwide users of both the Galaxy S8 duo and the fall 2017-released Galaxy Note 8, according to reports coming from Turkey and Canada.

Initially deployed over-the-air more than a month ago for beta testers in select global markets, the official Galaxy S8 and S8+ Oreo goodie pack hit a roadblock right out of the gate. Bugs were fixed, and the rollout was resumed a couple of weeks later, but it seems folks up north still have to wait until March 19.

That’s certainly not ideal, but all’s well that ends well, and on the bright side, the Note 8 is apparently slated to quickly follow the S8 and S8 Plus on the Android Oreo boat in Canada.

Specifically, an official notice in the regional Samsung Members app mentions a March 28 date for the start of the Galaxy Note 8 update. That’s two days before the Korean OEM’s Turkish branch expects to be able to deliver the UI enhancements and revisions, possibly signaling a wide-scale global rollout in a much smaller window than the Galaxy S8 duo.

Next up, Samsung Canada vaguely promises Oreo “support” for the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, A5 and Tab S3 in “Spring/Summer 2018”, followed by the Galaxy Xcover 4, Galaxy A8, J3 Prime, Tab A8, Tab Active 2 and Tab A 10.1 “later in 2018.”

That’s an impressively long list of devices for sure, but it’s also a disappointingly slow pace.

