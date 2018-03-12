Android

Treat yourself to a Samsung Galaxy S5 and 6 Months of Service

Galaxy S5 deal

Are you looking for an awesome, budget-friendly smartphone? Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S5. With a sharp, full HD Super AMOLED touchscreen, the Samsung Galaxy S5 is an amazingly high quality phone at a fraction of the price.

The touchscreen quality is just the beginning of the perks that come with owning a Samsung Galaxy S5. With the Quad-Core 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, you’ll have blazing fast speeds for running all your apps. The 16MP camera and S beam will allow you to capture those picture-perfect memories.

Best of all, there are no contracts or cancellation fees. Get the Samsung Galaxy S5 with six months of service for only $189.99. That’s 71% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin

