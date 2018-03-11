Google Assistant has been building up its rank of Actions from third parties to allow users to learn things from trivia apps or short, periodic briefings.

A new wave of them will be coming soon and with them, publishers can also allow users to subscriber to those Actions. Google Assistant users can learn some “wisdom tips” from Esquire, say, every day at 2pm. Media playback for podcasts and such playing right from Google Assistant finally gets a full media player experience with options to voice command replays or other playback options.

Smart home appliances can also now set Custom Device Actions that link up to Google Assistant to let users decide to start the wash up every night at 8pm or asking it on-demand to turn on the delicates cycle.