Mid-range Moto G-series smartphones are facing tougher than ever competition in the sub-$300 price bracket, especially until Lenovo rolls out a new lineup including regular, Plus and Play models.

But that doesn’t mean last year’s G5 Plus is completely unappealing… with the right discount. Typically available for $230 unlocked and free of strings, or $205 exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the premium built 5.2-incher currently fetches $169.99 through Newegg, which certainly feels low enough to offset at least some of the handset’s outdated specs and features.

You don’t have a lot of time to pull the trigger, and you also need to remember to apply the rather convoluted EMCSPSPX2 promo code before checking out. The deal expires later today, shaving an additional $30 off the already marked-down $199.99 price of both the “fine gold” and “lunar grey” flavors.

You can freely activate the unlocked Moto G5 Plus on your GSM or CDMA network of choice, and expect an Android Oreo software update any day now. With a “precision-crafted” metal design, the “most advanced” (single) camera in “its class”, “all-day” battery life, TurboPower charging capabilities, and an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, the Moto G5 Plus arguably defies its age, providing plenty of bang for 170 bucks.

Of course, there’s a good chance heftier discounts are coming alongside the G6 family. Also, be warned that you’re only getting 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space for your $169.99.