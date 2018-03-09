Get your very first wireless smartphone charger for under $11

Wireless charging for smartphones is pretty neat. Even though the technology is revolutionary and fairly new, the price for these wireless chargers is very reasonable. You can charge all Qi-compatible phones with the Qi Wireless Fast Charging Pad for just $10.99!

What’s amazing about the Qi Wireless Fast Charging Pad is its blazing fast charging speeds. Compared to other wireless chargers, this device will get your smartphone back to 100% much faster. Plus, Qi wireless charging will spare your phone from electric shocks delivered by the outlet to prolong battery longevity.

The Qi Wireless Fast Charging Pad is compatible with iPhone 8, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8, and many more devices. At 50% off, you can get your charging pad for only $10.99.

by Christopher Jin