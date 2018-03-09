Moto X5 canceled, Moto Mods program restrained after rumored job cuts

Two major consequences have been revealed as part of rumored job losses at Motorola Mobility.

An inside source to Android Police says that the Moto X5, previously leaked in detail with other devices in this year’s portfolio, will not be launched. Also, the scope of Moto Mod accessories in development will be curtailed.

After acquiring Motorola from Google in 2014, Lenovo hoped that new ideas would help rejuvenate its overall vision for smartphones and help the division turn a profit. It has not. The most recent cut — again, speculative at this point — would bring the payroll in Chicago down to somewhere around 300 down from about 13,500 at the time of acquisition.

The source says that while the Moto X name could return in some capacity (as it did with the Moto X4) in the future, the focus will now narrow to the budget Moto E and Moto G series and premium Moto Z releases with less imaginative Moto Mod accessories — perhaps just battery packs or style covers. The winner of a competition to develop a keyboard Moto Mod has expressed concern over the current state of affairs as they may ultimately impact the production of his product.