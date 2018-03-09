Mar10 means Mario Kart is on Google Maps for the next week

Right at the crack of March 10 in Japan, Nintendo and Google have gone public with a celebration of Mario (or, in leet speak, Mar10).

For the next week, Google Maps users on Android and iOS can find Mario (in his Mario Kart, of course) ready to go as your avatar for the journey. Update the app and then tap the question mark icon that should appear on the bottom of the screen. After getting introduced to Mario, plan a trip and enter into navigation mode. Yes, he’s all beautifully animated in 3D with his fist pumping in the air.

Users are encouraged to responsibly share screenshots on social media with the hashtag #MarioMaps as he’ll only be around for the next seven days.

Also, if you haven’t partaken in the Super Mario Run game, you can download and trial it on Android and iOS and then pay only $4.99 to upgrade to the full version — half-off the usual price. The discount runs to March 25.