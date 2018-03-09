Erstwhile wearable market leader Fitbit flew deep under the radar at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, proving yet again it has nothing on the latest Apple Watch generation. But at least the fitness tracker veteran is still trying to keep smartwatches afloat, (timidly) catering to sports nuts who don’t want to be constrained to the iOS ecosystem.

If the Ionic feels too rich for your blood, and the Blaze too old or unimaginative, Fitbit has a new “mass appeal” smartwatch in the pipeline, reportedly named Versa. Rendered for the first time just last week in a number of paint jobs, with a number of snazzy bands and revealing details, the Fitbit OS-powered wearable gets an additional promo image (ev-) leaked today.

Evan Blass basically sets the aforementioned name in stone, while Wareable’s well-connected sources confirm Versa’s DNA ties with the $200 Blaze “smart fitness watch.” Like the budget-friendly device it aims to replace, the Fitbit Versa is expected to lack standalone GPS support, which should allow it to target a very similar price point.

Water resistance will be bumped up to a full 50 meters, meaning you’ll be able to take this bad boy with you for a nice, long swim. The design is… not great, but ladies may appreciate the smaller size of the Versa case compared to the Ionic, as well as the extensive variety of strap dimensions, colors and styles. Oh, and an SpO2 sensor will be onboard to track sleep apnea… eventually. No word on a release date, though.