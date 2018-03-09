In case you couldn’t already tell, Cricket Wireless badly wants you to ditch your current carrier. Founded in 1999 (how time flies), and acquired by AT&T four years ago, the prepaid wireless service provider is turning 19 next week, celebrating in a very typical way. Namely, by adding yet another incentive for you to switch to Cricket on top of several recent deals of a similar nature.

If you’re not interested in a Galaxy S8 available at 50 percent off its list price, or modest freebies like the ZTE Overture 3, LG Fortune and Alcatel Verso, a slew of respectable mid-range handsets are fetching $19 a pop between today, March 9, and next Sunday, the 18th.

All you need is an existing number to port in (AT&T “switchers” not welcomed), and a new service line. You can still opt for the operator’s Unlimited 2 plan, and cough up a measly $40 a month after a $10 bill credit and $5 Auto Pay discount, or even get four lines of Unlimited 2 service for a grand total of $100.