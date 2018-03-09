Celebrate Cricket’s birthday by choosing from a long list of respectable $19 phones
In case you couldn’t already tell, Cricket Wireless badly wants you to ditch your current carrier. Founded in 1999 (how time flies), and acquired by AT&T four years ago, the prepaid wireless service provider is turning 19 next week, celebrating in a very typical way. Namely, by adding yet another incentive for you to switch to Cricket on top of several recent deals of a similar nature.
If you’re not interested in a Galaxy S8 available at 50 percent off its list price, or modest freebies like the ZTE Overture 3, LG Fortune and Alcatel Verso, a slew of respectable mid-range handsets are fetching $19 a pop between today, March 9, and next Sunday, the 18th.
All you need is an existing number to port in (AT&T “switchers” not welcomed), and a new service line. You can still opt for the operator’s Unlimited 2 plan, and cough up a measly $40 a month after a $10 bill credit and $5 Auto Pay discount, or even get four lines of Unlimited 2 service for a grand total of $100.
Either way, the rather long list of $19 phones is headlined by a Samsung Galaxy Halo that normally costs a whopping $200. Alternatively, you can score a $110 markdown or so on the LG Stylo 3 or ZTE Blade X Max, $100 off HTC’s Desire 555, $80 off the LG X charge, and $60 off the Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime 2 or ZTE Blade X. That’s a lot of
heavily decently discounted devices.