AT&T Device Protection is in open enrollment through April 30

Insurance is a fickle thing. Specifically for smartphones, you can only enroll a new device within some arbitrary period after purchase and there’s damage eligibility to deal with. Hopefully, the carrier that’s offering the insurance is pretty competent. But for the work, it may be worthwhile for those who drop their phones like butterfingers.

Occasionally, carriers will open enrollment for a period to all devices that would like that insurance. AT&T is now doing so with its Device Protection plans from now until April 30.

Single-device coverage runs $8.99 per month and protects “against loss, theft, damage, and out-of-warranty malfunctions” for users’ phone or tablet with replacements or screen repairs as soon as the next day. At $11.99 monthly, customers get all of the above plus ProTech support with US-based experts available for chat immediately. That and 50GB of AT&T Photo Storage space in the dedicated app. Jump up to $34.99 per month and protection now applies to three devices — including tablets and laptops not on AT&T service — and AT&T Photo Storage is bumped to 300GB.

Claims are capped at two per device per 12 months with a maximum claim of $1,500 apiece.