Another T-Mobile price adjustment, this one for the Galaxy S9+

At T-Mobile right now, just like any other standard retailer, the Galaxy S9+ costs $840. In EIP terms, that’s $120 down and $30 monthly for two years.

The $120 down payment might be a little intimidating for some customers, but unless you’re able to trade in for up to $360 in credit, there’s little that can be done to defer an upfront cost.

However, if you’re an Un-carrier subscriber who is making an eligible upgrade on the JUMP! On Demand program — you do get to switch out phones once every 30 days after all— there’s now word that pre-order customers can take advantage of zero down payment instead for the S9+. TmoNews obtained a document from an internal source saying that well-qualified customers will be able to take advantage of this change. Those who already lodged an order will be contacted by a service representative on remedies.

One T-Mobile ONE plan also got a price tweak of a different sort today.