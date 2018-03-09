‘P’ is for “Preview” as the Android P Developer Preview Program gets underway. We’ll give you a quick look into some of the big new feature adds and we’ll also try and paint by sound a couple of changes to the Material Design aesthetic, too.

‘P’ is for “prosecution” and those are what the FBI has allegedly been getting with the help of paid informers at Best Buy’s Geek Squad support and repair service. Were customers subject to unwarranted search and seizure of their items? We dicuss.

‘P’ is also for “PLUS” news on Windows 10, a Nexus 6P bootloop lawsuit and your listener mail! ‘P’ is for “Podcast” and that means it’s the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3pm Eastern on March 9 or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air next week!

Pocketnow Weekly 295

Recording Date

March 9, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

News

Mailbag

Zayn Shourbaji saw the HP Elite x3 in the wild while Goran Petrovic says ain’t nobody got the money for an HTC phone. That and your feedback from Twitter with #PNWeekly.

