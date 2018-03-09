While Apple handily beats every other smartphone, tablet, laptop and presumably smartwatch manufacturer out there in terms of customer loyalty, things change when you pit Cupertino’s popular mobile operating system against the even wider-spread Android platform.

According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), Android loyalty “slightly” exceeds iOS in the US, and it’s been this way for a good few years now. Keep in mind that iPhones are particularly successful stateside, and yet, once you go Android, you apparently never switch to the other side.

A whopping 91 percent of surveyed Android users who’ve activated a new phone over the 12 months ending December 2017 have chosen not to make a radical change, compared to “just” 86 percent of iOS users opting for an iPhone upgrade.

Both numbers are impressive, of course, and they haven’t fluctuated much since early 2016, standing between 89 and 91 percent and 85 and 88 percent respectively. Still, that means Android loyalty rates are at an all-time high, although technically, the “absolute number” of users switching to iOS from Android is “as large or larger than the absolute number of users that switch to Android from iOS.”

That’s because there are many more Android devices in use than iPhones, both in the US and around the world. And no, Android wasn’t at the top of the loyalty charts back in early 2014, although Google’s mobile software platform never gave up the lead once it managed to move ahead of iOS.