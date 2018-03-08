Xiaomi was definitely smart not to unveil the Mi MIX 2S at the recent jam-packed MWC 2018 in Barcelona, allowing more time for interest to grow around the company’s third flagship “full screen” effort.

Of course, the Snapdragon 845 powerhouse will still need to share the spotlight with Huawei’s high-end P20 trio, as the two Chinese OEMs have coincidentally scheduled their next big announcement events for the same day.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is set to go official in Shanghai on March 27, and a leaked image earlier this week may have revealed the back of the unreleased phone, including dual cameras arranged vertically in the top left corner.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear if Xiaomi plans to follow the frontal design trend started by Apple not so long ago, and already mimicked by Asus. Instead of implementing a large, centered notch, the increasingly ambitious company could opt for a small screen cutout positioned on the right.

Said “notch”, inspired by Essential rather than Apple, would house a selfie camera, but not much else, so it remains to be seen if this possible vision for the Mi MIX 2S also needs a “chin.”

Unfortunately, a short and terribly grainy new video purporting to show the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S face leaves out the bottom half of the handset. It’s impossible to judge the clip’s authenticity, but we have to admit the screen cutout is subtle and unintrusive. A little top and side bezel is still there, although the dream of a truly borderless mobile device certainly feels closer now.